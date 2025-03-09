Foundation Awards Scholarships to Six Female KNUST Students

Kumasi: The Francis Faki Amanquah Foundation (FFAF), an international Non-Governmental Organisation, has awarded scholarships to six students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) pursuing degrees in computer science and computer engineering. According to Ghana News Agency, this marks the second year that FFAF has supported KNUST students, having provided similar scholarships to five female students the previous year. Mrs. Mercy Bruce-Amanquah, the Founder and CEO of the Foundation, emphasized during a presentation ceremony at KNUST that the Foundation aims to enhance access to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for women in Ghana. Mrs. Bruce-Amanquah explained that the scholarships include tuition, accommodation, stipends, and laptops, awarded to six deserving women based on their performance over the past year. The Foundation was established in memory of her late husband, Mr. Francis Faki Amanquah, a KNUST alumnus passionate about education, p articularly for girls and women. She highlighted that globally, only 28 percent of the STEM workforce comprises women, and in Ghana, only 30 percent of women are involved in STEM jobs due to a lack of role models. In addition to financial support and laptops, the Foundation will provide mentors to guide and encourage the scholarship recipients throughout their academic journey. Professor David Asamoah, Pro Vice-Chancellor at KNUST, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for its support and noted that such initiatives contribute to improved educational outcomes. He urged the beneficiaries to excel in their studies to ensure the continuation of the program with KNUST's International Programmes Office. Ms. Christabel Benewaah, a second-year computer science student and scholarship recipient, expressed her appreciation to FFAF, acknowledging the support as a crucial motivator in her academic pursuit. Another recipient, Ms. Isabel Naa Norkor Noye, remarked that the scholarship arrived at a critical time and pledg ed to excel in her studies. Other beneficiaries include Delali Mina Torgah, Khadija Ndaiya Kamil, Ikhlas Adeola Abdul-Sattar, and Ampem Kobi Afriyie.