Specialist Pharmacists Advocate for Involvement to Ensure Safe and Quality Pharmaceutical Products

Accra: The Ghana Chapter of the West Africa Post-graduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) has called for the active involvement of specialist pharmacists in ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products in the country.

According to Ghana News Agency, specialist pharmacists play an integral role in the nation's healthcare delivery, particularly in managing the commodity supply chain in the sector. The communiqu©, signed by Dr. Patrick K Britwum, the Editor of the Chapter, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between the WAPCP and policymakers and recognizing the contributions of specialist pharmacists.

The two-day conference, themed 'Quality Pharmaceutical Commodities Supply Chain Management; the Role of Specialist Pharmacists in Ghana', included presentations on various topics such as the role of pharmacists in public health, Ghana's Integrated Logistics Management System, and antimicrobial resistance. It also outlined resolutions for engaging governments of member countries, key stakeholders, and the general public.

The communiqu© stressed the need for implementing a robust supply chain management system, making data-driven decisions, and fostering collaboration between stakeholders to effectively address existing and emerging challenges in the nation's health sector. It called for increased cooperation between the public and private sectors, enhanced utilization of data, and updated regulations and training for supply chain professionals.

"WAPCP reaffirms its dedication to advancing professional development and specialization in pharmacy, while emphasizing its commitment to upholding high standards in pharmacy practice," the communiqu© added. It urged pharmacists, policymakers, and stakeholders to collaborate in addressing challenges facing the nation's healthcare sector, while also exploring opportunities for knowledge-sharing.