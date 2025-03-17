Freshers at Wisconsin University Urged to Nurture Excellence

Accra: Close to 2500 freshers at the Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) took their Matriculation Oath over the weekend, and were encouraged to nurture a culture of excellence as they pursued various courses of study.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, President of WIUC, urged the new students to take advantage of the university's resources and blaze the trail. "Engage in internships, workshops, and student organizations. By choosing Wisconsin, you have made a decision to be part of an institution renowned for excellence. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a dynamic world," Dr. Fynn stated.

He further encouraged the students to embrace hard work, discipline, and perseverance, to see every challenge as an opportunity for growth, and to uphold the University's core values of integrity, transparency, accountability, honesty, teamwork, and excellence.

The matriculation, which was the 21st ceremony of the University, coincided with the University's Silver Jubilee Anniversary celebration, marking 25 years of impactful education, growth, and excellence under the theme: "WIUC-Ghana's Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 Years of Impactful Education."

Dr. Fynn emphasized that matriculation is a significant rite of passage, symbolizing both commitment and responsibility, and urged students to explore opportunities beyond the classroom. He highlighted that the University is abundant with resources and, along with their dedicated faculties, ensures a conducive environment for academic excellence.

"Our facilities include a well-stocked library, a radio broadcasting studio, a nursing skills laboratory, advanced IT and AI labs, a law moot court, and a fully equipped music school with a state-of-the-art recording studio where students can practice new skills and ease stress through music," Dr. Fynn mentioned.

He also highlighted a state-of-the-art Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Laboratory, which has been licensed by Ghana's Cybersecurity Authority and the globally acclaimed EC-Council. This facility supports the University's new MSc programs in Cybersecurity, IT, and Business Computing and offers commercial services to aid in the fight against cyber-related crimes.

Dr. Fynn praised the university's alumni for excelling in fields such as Law, Nursing, Economics, Business Management and Administration, Cybersecurity, and Information Technology. He noted that in 2024, over 50 Wisconsin Law graduates were called to the Ghana Bar, with over 120 fresh graduates advancing to the Ghana School of Law.

The matriculation ceremony was a vibrant affair, with students, clad in freshly pressed attire, gathering with their families and friends amidst colorful banners and balloons. The students eagerly awaited their ceremonial oath-taking and welcome address, their expressions reflecting the arduous journey ahead.

The ceremony saw 1,941 students matriculating at the Accra Campus, comprising 418 males and 1,523 females, while the Kumasi Campus recorded 550 students, including 124 males and 426 females.