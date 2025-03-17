Give Special Attention to Infrastructure in Colleges of Education – Prof Atintono Urges Gov’t

Accra: Professor Samuel Awinkene Atintono, the Principal of Accra College of Education, has appealed to the Government to pay special attention to the infrastructural deficit in the various colleges of education to increase student enrolment. His call follows the college's inability to admit more than half of the qualified applicants for the 2024/25 academic year. Out of the 1,146 applicants who were eligible for admission, only 430 were admitted, representing 37.52 percent. One hundred and fifty-six of the figure, representing 36.28 percent, were males while 274 (63.72 percent) were females.

According to Ghana News Agency, Professor Atintono, in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the Seventh Matriculation of the College in Accra, expressed that the college wished it could admit more students but was constrained by inadequate infrastructure. He explained that the challenge was not peculiar to Accra College of Education alone, highlighting that since the 46 colleges of education were upgraded from pre-tertiary institutions to tertiary ones, no major infrastructure development had occurred.

Prof Atintono pointed out that the issue stems from the transition from pre-tertiary to tertiary status without significant support for infrastructure development, particularly in terms of accommodation. The facilities largely remain what was inherited from the pre-tertiary level, with only a few additions.

He emphasized the need for the government to allocate more resources to the colleges to improve their infrastructure and meet current admission demands. He suggested that funds from the GETFund be used to construct more residential facilities for students. Prof Atintono also encouraged the new students to make the most of the available facilities to enhance their education and contribute meaningfully to society, assuring them of the College's support despite challenges such as inadequate residential and academic facilities, and electricity issues.

The Principal urged the students to uphold values like integrity, respect, and excellence, and to envision the kind of teachers and individuals they aspire to become after completing their education.