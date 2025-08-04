GACC and SWIDA-Ghana Engage Youth in Anti-Corruption Efforts Across North East and Northern Regions

Accra: This year’s African Union Anti-Corruption Day was marked with a series of sensitisation activities targeting the youth in the North East and Northern Regions. The initiative, themed ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations’, focused on educating young people about the effects of corruption and their role in promoting accountability and transparency.

According to Ghana News Agency, the events engaged over 2,000 students and staff from Walewale Technical and Vocational Institute, Walewale Senior High Technical School, Savelugu Senior High School, and Pong Tamale Senior High School. The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), in collaboration with the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-Ghana) and the Local Accountability Networks at Savelugu and Walewale, organized the activities. Supported by the Hewlett Foundation, the events were part of GACC’s wider initiative to involve youth from 40 districts across all 16 regions.

Facilitators from SWIDA-Ghana and Local Accountability Networks conducted interactive sessions that explored the concept of corruption, its societal impacts, and key legislations such as the Whistleblower Act, 2006 (Act 720) and the Witness Protection Act, 2018 (Act 975). At the Walewale Technical Institute, SWIDA-Ghana’s Executive Director, Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, along with network leaders, used relatable scenarios, including examination malpractices and bribery in schools, to demonstrate how corruption is present in daily life.

Miss Juliet Wepaare Ako from SWIDA-Ghana encouraged students to share their experiences and addressed concerns about reporting corruption, particularly when the alleged perpetrator holds a position of authority. She introduced safe reporting mechanisms and highlighted the legal protections available to whistleblowers, urging students to ‘See something, say something. Young people must resist, reject, and report corruption wherever it occurs.’

Participants also learned about the roles of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, traditional authorities, and Members of Parliament in combating corruption. The activities culminated in a live radio discussion on Wale FM, conducted in both English and Mampruli, to maximize outreach. Panelists reiterated the importance of whistleblowing and encouraged youth to actively hold leaders accountable.