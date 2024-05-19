Galaxy International School exhibits STEM talents to enhance ingenuity

The Galaxy International School has exhibited talents among students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to enhance students' ingenuity. All students from Beginners level to Senior High School exhibited an array of scientific experiments, models, and projects as well as in the Arts and Social Sciences. They included water fountains and juice dispensers made of plastic bottles, elephant toothpastes for cleaning PVC pipes, robots, machines for self-service in purchasing, Arts works, beads, cement moulds in different shapes with paper for construction and theatres with toys performing. The exhibition was made at the school's 19th Annual Science and Makers' Fair, held in Accra on the theme: 'Imagine, Invent and Inspire.' Mr Mehmet Akmermer, the Managing Director of the School, said the School acknowledged that science fostered curiosity, enabling students to develop understanding and pose questions based on existing knowledge and future insights they sought. He said the initiative wa s to promote the understanding that STEM was accessible to all students and that by cultivating a strong foundation in STEM and other courses like Arts, Languages and Social Sciences, everyone could be prepared for higher education, opening doors to greater opportunities throughout their lifetime. Mr Akmermer underscored how science continued to shape the future, saying it was in the hands of aspiring young individuals like students. 'These are individuals who possess the ability to innovate, collaborate, and remain resilient in the face of life's challenges,' he noted. Mr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, on the theme, said it was through imagination that one explored new possibilities, through invention that one transformed ideas into reality, and through inspiration that one motivated others to pursue their dreams. 'Today, we witness the tangible results of what happens when students are encouraged to apply their theoretical knowledge to practical challenges. This fair provides a platform for students to showcase their ingenuity and problem-solving skills. 'The projects we will see today are not just academic exercises; they are a glimpse into the future, where these young minds will become the innovators, scientists, engineers, and leaders of tomorrow,' he said. Mr Adutwum said the initiative aligned with the Ministry's vision to provide an education that was not only comprehensive but also practical and relevant to the needs of society. He lauded the school for believing that every child is talented and hence had a duty to harness the talents. 'Galaxy International School has been a beacon of quality education since its establishment in 2001. With students from over 30 countries, the school embodies a diverse and inclusive learning environment that enriches the educational experience for all its students. 'Your commitment to both the Ghanaian and British educational programmes has set a high standard, making Galaxy International School a premier institution in our nation. I congratulate the Management, Staff, Teachers, Parents, and all partners for your devout contributions to the success of this school,' he added. Mr Ebenezer Doku, the Adentan Municipal Chief Executive, said the influence of science was ubiquitous as it permeated every aspect of human existence, from the 'intricacies of classroom instruction to the simplest act of walking.' Science, he said, was not merely a subject; but a realm of excitement and mystery. 'By unravelling the underlying principles behind natural phenomena, we gain a deeper appreciation for the world around us,' he noted. Mr Doku said the potential of young minds knew no bounds with determination to pursue their aspirations and therefore, called on parents, caregivers, and educators to provide unwavering support to them to enable them to navigate the challenges of the world with confidence. ' As the Municipal Chief Executive of this area, I commend Galaxy International School for its steadfast commitment to inclusivity aboar d the 'STEM Bus.' Source: Ghana News Agency