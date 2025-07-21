GCB Bank Board Chairman Visits Yagbonwura to Strengthen Ties

Accra: Professor Joshua Alabi, the Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC, has led a high-level delegation of the Bank’s Board Members and Senior Management to pay a courtesy call on Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I. The courtesy call took place at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, the visit formed part of the Board’s broader working tour of the Savannah Region, which includes engagement with staff, management, and key stakeholders of GCB Bank branches across the area. During the visit, Professor Alabi expressed the Bank’s deep respect for the Yagbonwura and acknowledged the pivotal role traditional authorities play in promoting peace, development, and economic inclusion in Ghana.

‘Our visit today is to reaffirm GCB Bank’s strong relationship with the Gonja Traditional Area and to contribute meaningfully to the development of this great traditional authority,’ Prof Alabi said. As part of the visit, the Bank presented a cheque for GHS 100,000 to support the Educational Trust Fund of the Gonja Traditional Area.

The delegation also officially informed the Overlord of the completion of 15 boreholes drilled by the Bank to enhance access to safe drinking water in the communities. The Yagbonwura, in a warm reception, commended GCB Bank for its longstanding presence and positive impact in the region. He encouraged the Bank’s leadership to continue supporting agriculture, youth employment, and local enterprise development in the Savannah Region.

Mr Kofi Farihan Alhassan, the Managing Director of GCB Bank, assured the Overlord of the Bank’s unwavering commitment to the development of the traditional area and its people. The statement said the visit was marked by cultural exchange, goodwill messages, and a reaffirmation of GCB Bank’s strong partnership with traditional institutions to foster inclusive and sustainable growth.