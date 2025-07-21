Resolve Minor Disputes Through ADR Mechanism – Justice Mensah-Homiah

Koforidua: The Court-Connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (CCADR) has intensified its efforts to mediate minor disputes by engaging with court clerks and the audience at the Koforidua District Court A and B. Justice Angelina Mensah-Homiah, a Court of Appeal Judge who oversees CCADR, led a sensitisation session as part of the ADR pre-week outreach programme.

According to Ghana News Agency, Justice Mensah-Homiah highlighted the benefits of the CCADR, describing it as a flexible, interest-based process that allows parties to resolve their issues voluntarily outside the confines of traditional courtroom litigation. “Mediation under CCADR allows parties to choose their mediator and withdraw at any time. It is designed to ease the burden on the courts while delivering more accessible justice,” she explained.

During the session, which included a dynamic question-and-answer segment, Justice Mensah-Homiah introduced the staff of the Koforidua CCADR centre. She encouraged individuals with unresolved cases to seek

assistance from the centre. She urged the CCADR team to maintain fairness and firmness in their duties.

Justice Mensah-Homiah also announced that the Eastern Region would host the national launch of this year’s CCADR Week on July 21, 2025. A mass media session is planned to address long-pending Alternative Dispute Resolution cases. She appealed to the public, especially those with minor disputes pending in court, to consider transferring them to the CCADR for a peaceful and expedited resolution.

This outreach is part of a nationwide sensitisation effort leading up to the annual CCADR Week celebration.