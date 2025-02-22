Gender Ministry to Establish Daycare Centre for Working Mothers

Accra: The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has announced plans to establish a daycare facility at its office premises to aid working mothers. Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, revealed the initiative as part of the ministry's commitment to achieving gender parity in alignment with the Affirmative Action and Gender Equity law. "I want to set an example of the importance of providing certain critical facilities to support women to pursue their careers and climb to the top," she stated.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Lartey met with female journalists to discuss this initiative, hoping that it will inspire media organizations to implement similar facilities. The meeting was attended by around 40 senior female journalists and editors from various media outlets. The minister shared her vision and sought the journalists' support in delivering on her mandate.

Dr. Lartey emphasized President Mahama's commitment to minimizing vulnerabilities and the ministry's task to reform the existing social protection bill. She also highlighted other key initiatives, including transforming the school feeding program for better nutritional quality and distributing free sanitary pads to schools within the first 120 days of the NDC government. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to implement the Affirmative Action law and bridge the gender gap.

Dr. Charity Binka, Executive Director of Women, Media and Change (WOMEC) and Ghana Chapter President of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN), praised the minister's efforts and anticipated a productive collaboration with the media. She encouraged female journalists to leverage their experiences in women's and children's issues to support the minister's outlined interventions.

Madam Afua Ansere, Senior Gender Specialist at UN Women, acknowledged the crucial role of female journalists in promoting gender issues and expressed her organization's readiness to support the ministry's agenda.