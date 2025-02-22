Rainstorm Causes Devastating Damage to Homes in Kadjebi District

Kadjebi: A rainstorm accompanied by strong winds on February 20 and 21 destroyed houses in Kadjebi township and other communities in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region. Mr. John Dumor, a resident of Cocoa Market, a suburb of Kadjebi, expressed his devastation over the disaster and emphasized his urgent need for financial assistance to purchase roofing sheets and wood to repair his home.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Dumor, also known as Azakpo, shared that in his over forty years of residing in Kadjebi township, he had never experienced such a severe rainstorm. He expressed concern that the disaster would significantly impact his livelihood and investments. Mr. Francis Kudzor, a carpenter and another affected resident of Cocoa Market, revealed his confusion and uncertainty about raising approximately GHS4,000.00 needed to re-roof his house, appealing for assistance to rebuild.

Mr. Joseph Ahiawota, a resident of Tadzewu Kpodzi, another suburb of Kadjebi, expressed his shock over the disaster, noting that he had lived in his affected home for more than 25 years. He called on the government to provide relief items to help alleviate their difficulties. Meanwhile, Mr. Evans Akoto from Kosamba, a farming community in the district, reported that his three-bedroom house suffered severe damage. As the Assemblyman for the Kosamba Electoral Area, Mr. Akoto estimated that he would need GHS4,800.00 to purchase four bundles of roofing sheets for repairs and highlighted the financial challenge of covering both materials and labor costs, urging the government and philanthropists for support.

The rainstorm also damaged buildings belonging to three other individuals in the Kosamba community. Efforts by the Ghana News Agency to obtain comments from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials regarding the incident were unsuccessful.