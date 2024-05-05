GFA sets date for 2024/2025 football season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fixed September 6, for the commencement of the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season. The ongoing season is expected to end on June 16, 20204. According to the GFA, the opening matches would take place on the weekend starting Friday, September 6, 2024, to Monday, September 9, 2024, across all nine Premier League centers. The publication of this year's calendar follows the approval of the plan for the 2024-25 football season sanctioned by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). In keeping with previous commitments made to clubs, the new date falls in line with the GFA's planned kick-off Month as it would be recalled that the current football season (2022/24) kicked off during the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday September 18, 2023. The early announcement of the start date for the league is to give Clubs, Players and all stakeholders ample time to prepare for the upcoming season which promises to be thrilling and action-packed. T he GFA would, in due course, release the full calendar and fixtures for the entire season. Source: Ghana News Agency