Accra: Ten individuals and institutions have been honoured for making remarkable contributions to Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation and application across diverse sectors in the country. At the just ended Ghana's premier AI Summit and Awards 2025, the winners were announced and honoured while other AI initiatives were acknowledged.

According to Ghana News Agency, this year's awards celebrated ground-breaking AI-driven solutions that are transforming industries across Ghana. Among the standout innovations was an AI-powered system for cocoa disease detection, poised to revolutionize agriculture by enhancing crop health and productivity. Additionally, there were AI-driven solutions addressing complex business challenges and AI-powered credit scoring systems that were driving financial inclusion.

'These remarkable advancements, alongside other cutting-edge innovations, underscore AI's pivotal role in fostering sustainable development,' a release copied to the Ghana News Agency said in Accra. It quoted Dr. Kwami Ahiabenu, Chair of Ghana AI Summit 2025, as emphasizing the significance of the award, highlighting it as a key milestone in Ghana's journey toward becoming a leader in Africa's emerging AI sector. Dr Ahiabenu noted that recognising innovative solutions during the awards served as a catalyst, driving further advancements and fostering the continued growth of AI in the country.

Among the awards and awardees were AI Leadership Award that went to Ambassador Prof. Hugh K. Aryee, the Most Promising AI Idea of the Year to Eban Capital AI Smart POS, the AI Personality of the Year: Precious Darkwa and the Best AI Research of the AI System for Cocoa Disease Detection going to Miracle A. Atinashie. Others included the Best AI Services Solution Provider: mNotify's AI-driven Text-to-Speech (TTS) bulk voice call platform, the Best AI for Social Good: Abena AI (Africa's first offline AI Voice Assistant), the Best AI Startup of the Year: AI Powered Credit Scoring Algorithms (Fido) and the Best AI-Based Solution for Financial Banking Services: AI-driven Fintech solution (Fido).

The rest were the Best AI Innovation of the Year: SNWOLL MEET-Virtual meeting minutes capture (NPONTU), and the Best AI-Based Solution for Cybersecurity: AI to Detect Social Engineering Attacks (Dr. Michael Abobor). The Ghana AI Summit and Awards 2025, was organised by Knowledge Innovations in partnership with Deloitte Ghana and shone a spotlight on the visionary minds revolutionizing AI and shaping Ghana's future.