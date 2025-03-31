Christ Church Anglican Basic School Appeals for Urgent Support to Complete Stalled Classroom Project

Cape Coast: Pupils and staff of Christ Church Anglican Basic School in Cape Coast, living perilously in a dilapidated structure, have appealed for support from stakeholders to fast-track the completion of a stalled classroom project to accommodate them. Their current classroom block, a one-storey structure adjacent the Adisadel College, is riddled with cracked walls and pillars which put their lives at risk.

According to Ghana News Agency, the building was declared a 'death trap' by the Ghana National Fire Service eight years ago due to its sorry state, but they continue to occupy it out of necessity. The children go to school with their hearts in their mouths particularly in the raining season as the situation gets even more dire. Perennial floods inundate the school's compound and classrooms after every downpour, forcing the lower classes out to join the upper classes upstairs, disrupting academic work.

The authorities of the school managed to secure a piece of land from the Adisadel College and with funding from Ghana Gas, a new 11-unit classroom project which was to be completed in six months commenced in 2020. However, the project has stalled at the roofing stage due to a misunderstanding between the contractor and the financiers over the quality of work done. Alas, the uncompleted block has now become the toilet facility for many community members who troop there to do open defecation.

Speaking at the school's speech and prize giving day to mark its 78th anniversary, Mr. Brandford Bright Mills, the Headteacher, lamented the situation and called for urgent support. The colourful ceremony was on the theme: 'Restoration time' with focus on how to restore the school's former glory. Mr. Mills indicated that the perennial flooding of their ground floor classrooms was a major concern as water collects in all six classrooms, forcing them to abandon classes.

The school management is appealing to the authorities of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly to engage the contractor and finalise discussions so that work can resume on the project to be completed. The headteacher also expressed disquiet over the insufficient furniture and computers in the school and called for support. Many classrooms lack enough desks and chairs, forcing learners to share seats in an uncomfortable environment, he said. This does not only affect concentration and productivity but also impacts overall academic performance.

Prof. George Kwaku Toku Oduro, the Technical Advisor to the Minister of Education, who graced the occasion as the guest of honour, noted that the request of the school was in line with government's agenda of strengthening basic education through its 'Bright Beginnings' policy. He, thus, pledged to convey the message to the Minister of Education for swift action. He also called on all stakeholders, especially alumni of schools to complement the efforts of government in addressing the challenges of their alma mater, stating that government could not do it alone.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Victor Reginald Atta Baffoe, the Anglican Bishop of Cape Coast, lamenting the situation, urged all stakeholders to participate in the completion of the project and the procurement of furniture and computers to give the school the needed restoration. 'Like we did for Philip Quaque Boys and Girls, let us put in the same efforts for this school. It is my hope that we will move the school into the new block by the end of this year,' he stated.

Madam Phyllis Asante-Krobea, the Cape Coast Metro Director of Education, observed that many teachers refused posting to the school while parents were withdrawing their wards due to the challenges. She therefore pledged to do all she could to save the school from collapse. Some pupils and teachers were rewarded for their hard work in various fields.