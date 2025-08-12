Ghana Muslim Mission Offers Condolences After Tragic Helicopter Crash

Accra: The Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) has expressed its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Ghana, especially the bereaved families, of the eight men who lost their lives in the helicopter crash near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6.

According to Ghana News Agency, the GMM described the incident as a national tragedy, noting that the victims were en route to perform a vital national duty at the time of the crash. The Mission highlighted the loss as significant not only to the families but to the entire nation, emphasizing the victims’ dedication to public service, patriotism, and sacrifice as a testament to their unwavering commitment to Ghana’s development and well-being.

The GMM expressed solidarity with the President, the Vice President, the bereaved families, the Ghana Armed Forces, and all citizens of Ghana during this time of national mourning. The statement included prayers for Allah’s infinite mercy to grant comfort, patience, and strength to the families affected by the tragedy.

The GMM urged all Ghanaians to unite in prayer and reflection, honoring the legacy of the departed by working together for peace, unity, and national progress. The statement concluded with a message of inspiration, urging citizens to continue working towards these goals, and quoting the Qur’an: ‘To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return’ (Qur’an 2:156).