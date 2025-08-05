Ghana Must Prepare Its Workforce for Global Competitiveness, Says DTI President

Accra: Ms Constance Swaniker, the Founder and President of the Design and Technology Institute (DTI), emphasized the need for Ghana to prepare a workforce that is globally competitive, capable of serving in countries like Germany, Dubai, Nairobi, and within Ghana itself.

According to Ghana News Agency, Ms Swaniker made these remarks at the 2025 Job and Opportunities Fair held in Accra, highlighting that with the right policies and partnerships, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) could become the national engine for industrialization, youth employment, and inclusive prosperity.

The two-day event, themed ‘The Career Expedition: Pathways, Partnerships, Possibilities – A Mindset Journey towards Self-discovery,’ was launched with the idea that mindset, along with opportunity, must be central to the national development agenda. Ms Swaniker noted that the world is seeking individuals who are builders, makers, problem-solvers, and innovators. She stressed that the development of Ghana’s human c

apital is a shared national agenda, not solely the government’s responsibility.

Ms Swaniker highlighted the importance of soft skills in today’s job market, including emotional intelligence, personal branding, etiquette, adaptability, and confident communication. She asserted that young people should be equipped not just to qualify for jobs but to excel when opportunities arise. Furthermore, she explored the potential of entrepreneurship as a viable and scalable pathway to wealth creation, rather than just a fallback option.

She acknowledged that over 300,000 young people enter Ghana’s labor market annually, many without clear pathways. Through platforms like the Job and Opportunities Fair, DTI aims to co-create those pathways by linking education, industry, and policy to serve the next generation. At DTI, there is a commitment to reimagining TVET and redefining what it means to be skilled, employable, and future-ready, anchored on four core values: Quality, Integrity, Accountability, and Innovation.

Ms Sw

aniker expressed gratitude to all partners involved, particularly the Mastercard Foundation, for their unwavering belief in systems change, which continues to unlock pathways for thousands of young Ghanaians.