Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Fight Human Trafficking

Accra: The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has reaffirmed its commitment to combating human trafficking in Ghana and beyond. Speaking at the climax of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons in Accra, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, called for ‘stronger cooperation, deeper understanding, and the removal of all barriers that prevent effective victim identification, protection, and justice.’

According to Ghana News Agency, the event, held on the theme ‘The Human Trafficking Law @ 20: The Journey So Far in Ghana,’ marked two decades since the passage of the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694), which provides for prevention, punishment, rehabilitation, and reintegration of trafficked persons. Observed annually on July 30, Blue Day raises awareness of the dangers of human trafficking. This year’s global theme was ‘Reach every victim of trafficking, leave no one behind.’

Dr Lartey urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspected cases, stating, ‘Say something when you see something.’ She noted that human trafficking generates over US$30 billion globally, with perpetrators intensifying efforts to sustain the trade. Dr. Lartey expressed concern about the rise in male victims trafficked for cyber fraud and the transnational trafficking of foreign migrants. She said Ghana had responded with legislative reforms, including the Human Trafficking Prohibition Regulations, 2015 (L.I. 2219), and the National Plan of Action (2022-2026).

Madam Christine Lucille McConnell, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Ghana, commended Ghana’s progress, citing improved coordination and public awareness. ‘UNICEF is committed to expanding child labour public-private partnerships to address human trafficking, particularly in high-risk sectors such as mining,’ she stated.

Mr Edem Semordzi, Project Assistant at the International Organisation for Migration, called for investment in survivor empowerment, data-driven interventions, and cross-border cooperation. He commended the Ghana Police Service’s Human Trafficking Unit for securing the highest number of convictions.

Madam Jacqui Oyimer, Executive Committee Member of the Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking, urged stronger law enforcement in vulnerable communities and increased investment in education and public awareness to prevent trafficking. The Ministry reiterated its resolve to protect vulnerable populations and strengthen partnerships to eliminate human trafficking in all its forms.