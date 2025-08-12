Ghana Tourism Authority Mourns Tragic Demise of Compatriots in Helicopter Crash

Accra: The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of distinguished Ghanaian leaders and officers.

According to Ghana News Agency, the accident, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, resulted in the untimely death of notable public servants, including the Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah; Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr. Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, and the Deputy National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Samuel Sarpong.

Also perishing in the crash were Mr. Samuel Aboagye, former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Malin Twum Ampadu; and Sgt. Ernest Addo Mensah, who were all serving their nation with honour and dedication.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, in Accra, the GTA said the devastating loss has cast a ‘shadow of grief across the nation, leaving countless hearts heavy with sorrow.’

The GTA extended its condolences to President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, Chief of Staff Mr Julius Debrah, the Government and people of Ghana, the Ministry of the Interior, and the bereaved families.

The GTA further pledged to honour the legacy of the fallen by continuing to promote the unity, cultural identity, and national pride that they so ardently championed.