Ghana TVET Service trains informal sector players

Ghana TVET Service in partnership with the Northern Regional Library, has organised a training workshop for the informal sector in the Northern Region to enhance their businesses.

The training, held in Tamale, was to improve the skills and customer service care of the informal sector to promote their businesses.

Mr Aaron Kuwornu, Northern Regional Director of Library, speaking during the training, advised participants to use good customer service to meet customers' expectations, improve satisfaction of the customers and to also reduce friction.

He advised participants to improve customer satisfaction by using good communication skills to interact with them to make them feel comfortable.

He said more often customers were left disappointed and most of them found customer service frustrating, especially in Tamale.

He urged the participants to add value to their goods and services.

Madam Abdul-Wahab Humaimatu, Head of Informal Apprenticeship Unit at Ghana TVET Service advised the participants to improve on brand and packaging of their goods and services to help attract customers

Source: Ghana News Agency