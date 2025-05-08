Ghanaian Businesses Urged to Embrace Management Systems Certification

Accra: Ghanaian businesses have been encouraged to undergo management systems certification to enable them to access the competitive international market. Mrs. Dzienyo Akafia, Head of Systems Certification at the Ghana Standards Authority, emphasized the importance of such certifications during the third Annual General Meeting. She highlighted that global consumers are increasingly seeking organizations with management systems that assure consistently safe and quality products and services.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Akafia explained that systems certification helps businesses document their processes and procedures, develop data, and conduct reviews and traceability over time. This allows businesses to identify potential issues and address them promptly before further problems develop. She noted that Ghanaians typically resist documenting their processes, preferring a more informal approach, but stressed the importance of capturing information systematically.

A standard certification process requires organizations to conduct internal audits periodically. These audits involve checking the system to determine if progress is being made or if there are areas of decline. Mrs. Akafia emphasized that without proper documentation, it becomes challenging to identify problem areas effectively. An effective internal audit relies on historical documentation that can trace back several years.

Mrs. Akafia also discussed the benefits of management systems certification, stating that it boosts client confidence in the organization's ability to deliver quality products and services. She cited examples of large certified companies in Ghana that can sell not only in the local market but also within the sub-region and export to markets in the UK and the US. In contrast, companies lacking certification often struggle to penetrate these international markets.

Professor Alex Dodoo, Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, expressed the organization's readiness to support businesses in their growth. He reiterated that adopting standardized procedures enhances industrial efficiency and provides businesses with recognition. He acknowledged that most companies in Ghana are hesitant about documentation but emphasized its importance.

The Ghana Standards Authority has been implementing the Management Systems Certification Scheme, accredited by DAkkS, a German accreditation body, for several years. This scheme covers areas such as quality, food safety, and environmental management systems.