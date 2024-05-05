Ghana’s bronze medallist narrates how he became a para-athlete

Edmund Govina - bronze medalist at the 2024 World Para Athletics Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco, has narrated how he became a para- athlete. Govina, a first timer track and field para-athlete from Ghana, placed third at the F46 Men's Discuss throw with a Personal Best (PB) distance of 18.04 meters at the competition, which also served as a qualifier event to Paris 2024 in France. In interview with the media, he said, he was not born a disabled but had his right arm amputated after a gory accident in Suhum, in the Eastern Region. 'Sports is Life!. I lost hope and never believed sports could give me exposure. I was involved in a traumatic amputation at Suhum in a car accident in September 2018. 'During the rehabilitation, I discovered a program organised by the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) called Para Sports Against Stigma - PSaS. 'I contacted the NPC Ghana, and today, I am a proud national athlete. My target is to represent Ghana at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,' he added. He called on author ities and corporate bodies to encourage and motivate para-athletes to bring more laurels to the nation. Source: Ghana News Agency