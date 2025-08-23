GIPC and JETRO Sign Two-Year Pact to Unlock Business Opportunities

Accra: The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering robust business and investment relations between Ghanaian and Japanese enterprises. The agreement, signed at the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9), marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation, positioning both nations to leverage their economic strengths and explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

According to Ghana News Agency, the MoU will see GIPC and JETRO designate focal persons to serve as liaison officers, ensuring seamless communication and support for companies seeking cross-border partnerships. A statement issued in Accra indicated that the two organisations would also co-develop sector-specific reports to spotlight investment opportunities, which would be published on their respective websites to attract interest from businesses in both countries.

The partnership will also involve annual or bi-annual investment consultation meetings, seminars, trade missions, and exchange programmes, providing a platform to assess progress, share insights, and align on strategic priorities. GIPC will play a pivotal role in connecting Japanese firms with Ghanaian businesses, offering up-to-date market intelligence and facilitating introductions.

In return, JETRO will support Ghanaian companies in navigating the Japanese market and providing access to key data and potential collaborators. Mr Simon Madjie, the CEO of GIPC, described the MoU as a testament to Ghana’s commitment to global investment integration, expressing excitement about the prospects it opens up for Ghanaian businesses to engage with Japan’s economy. Mr Tsubasa Nakagawa, the Director-General of JETRO in Ghana, emphasised Japan’s interest in expanding its footprint in Africa through strategic alliances, highlighting Ghana as a promising market. Through this MoU, both parties aim to build bridges leading to sustainable growth and innovation.