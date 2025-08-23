Two Young Apprentices Die as Fire Razes Furniture Shop at Sunyani-Penkwase

Sunyani: A devastating fire outbreak razed a furniture shop at Penkwase in the Sunyani Municipality, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old apprentice named Sharif. Another victim, Atuahene, aged 21, suffocated and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

According to Ghana News Agency, Sharif’s charred body was identified and released to his bereaved family, while Atuahene’s body was deposited at the hospital’s mortuary. The incident was confirmed by Assistant Divisional Officer Grade One (ADOI) Kwame Adomako Antwi, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in an interview in Sunyani.

ADOI Antwi reported that the fire occurred on Monday, August 19, 2021, at around 0200 hours. Three other occupants of the Adjei Day and Night Furniture Shop managed to escape the blaze. The fire service received a distress call and responded promptly, but by the time personnel arrived, the fire had already escalated significantly. They were, however, able to prevent the fire from spreading further.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but it resulted in the complete destruction of the wooden shop and some finished products. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.