GJA announces nominees for 28th Award

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has released the list of award nominees for the 28th edition of the annual GJA Awards. The awards ceremony slated for Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre will celebrate journalists who distinguished themselves in 2023. The nominees were selected from 36 categories, including the ultimate award winner, P. A. V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Most Promising Journalist of the Year, Best Student Journalist of the Year, and the Akoto Ampaw Award for Democracy and Good Governance. Mr George-Ramsey Benamba, Chairman of the GJA Awards Committee, said the Committee received more than 300 entries. He said the Committee selected the nominees based on accuracy, balance, relevance, impact, background, ethics, and language presentation of the published works. The nominees are: Edward Acquah (Ghana News Agency);Castro Senyalah (Media General); Evans Aziamor-Mensah (Fourth Estate); Benedicta Gyimah Folley ( Ghanaian Times); Edmund Smith Asante (Daily Graphic); Philip Teye Agbove (Fourth Estate); Doreen Ampofo (GBC); Naa Dede Akrong (GBC OBONU); Delali Sika (Daily Graphic); Ridwan Kareem Deen Osuman (EIB NETWORK); Timothy Ngnenbe (Daily Graphic); Emmanuel Bruce (Daily Graphic); Godwin Asediba (Media General), and David Andoh (Multimedia). The rest are: Erastus Asare Donkor (Multimedia); Stanley Nii Blewu (Media General); Jonathan Donkor (Ghanaian Times); Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic); Beatrice Senadju (GBC); Clara Mlano (GBC); Dr Neta Chris Abiana Parsram (Multimedia); Solomon Jojo Cobbinah (Multimedia); Fred Duhoe (Channel one TV); Bill Eshun (Media General); Seth Bokpe (Fourth Estate); Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (Multimedia); Emmanuel Kwesi Debrah, (Multimedia), and Clinton Yeboah (Multimedia). The awards, which would climax the 75th Anniversary celebration of the GJA, is on the theme: '75 years of excellence in Journalism: The Role of the media in Democratic Governance and Elections'. Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President, GJA, commended the Awards Committee for diligently delivering on its mandate. He said the Awards would honour the outstanding work of media professionals who have demonstrated exceptional journalism, creativity, and dedication to truth and good story telling. 'In a world where information is power, the media plays a vital role in shaping our understanding of the world, hence this honour and celebration,' Mr Dwumfour said. Source: Ghana News Agency