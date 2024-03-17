Golden Arms end African Games journey with 41 medals?

Ghana's Armwrestling team, Golden Arms, won a total of 41 medals in both left and right arm events at the ongoing African Games.? The team, having secured 21 medals after day one, increased Ghana's medal tally with an additional 20 to end their campaign in the competition.? Ghana won eight gold medals, 19 silver and 14 bronze during the two-day event.? The West Africans now occupy sixth position on the medal table, with 46 medals.? Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Association (GAF) speaking after the victory, expressed excitement having seen the sport make an entry into the African Games for first time. 'I am particularly happy as President of Africa for fighting so hard to ensure that countries that play Armwrestling on the continent get the opportunity to play in our continental Olympics so I think we have done some good work and my prayer is that we would continue to stay in the African Games as a sport code.'? Mr. Asibey, who doubles as Vice President for the World Armwre stling Federation said the team had broken a 20-year record in winning medals at the African Games.? He said Ghana's highest medal in the games was in 2003 where they won 18 medals. 20 years after, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation had single-handedly won 41 medals for the country.? The gallant sports personality applauded the team and urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other entities to invest in Armwrestling.? Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics. Source: Ghana News Agency