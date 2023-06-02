Gomoa Road Crash: Death toll is six, not 16 -Road Safety Authority

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says six people lost their lives from yesterday's road crash at Gomoa-Okyereko in the Central Region and not 16.

'It has come to the notice of the National Road Safety Authority the misrepresentation by a section of the media on the death toll of the road traffic crashes that occurred at Gomoa- Okyereko in the Central Region.

'The Authority can confirm that, the total fatalities (death) arising from the crash as at close of day yesterday, Tuesday 30th May, 2023, was six (6) and not sixteen (16) as presented by a section of the media,' a statement issued by the NRSA, said.

It said preliminary investigation by the Authority indicated that an Iveco Trakker Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 loaded with Premix Fuel from Tema to Apam collided with a Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5866-L loaded with 62 passengers on board from Liberia heading towards Buduburam at the early hours of 0430 hours on Tuesday, March 30, 2023.

The statement said further information gathered so far revealed that 48 passengers were currently receiving medical attention at the Trauma Hospital in Winneba and the Winneba Municipal Hospital, whilst eight passengers escaped unhurt.

The Authority commiserated with families of the departed and victims of the crash and called on the public, especially drivers, with particular emphasis on the Accra- Kumasi, Accra- Cape-Coast roads to obey speed limits, avoid wrongful overtaking and driving tired.

It urged passengers to join the advocacy to speak up against any conduct of drivers that endangered their lives.

The Authority reiterated its call for the dualisation of the major roads and highways in the country, whilst calling on the media to be circumspect in their reportage of road traffic crashes by checking on the authenticity of facts and figures from the right source(s) before publication.

It said road traffic crashes had no respect for persons, adding that, everyone remained at risk as long as they overlooked the basics of safety practices.

'Road Safety is a shared and collective responsibility,' the statement added.

Source: Ghana News Agency