Government Affirms Commitment to Seamless CRM Implementation – NPA CEO

Tema: The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has affirmed the government's commitment to addressing the challenges of implementing the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM). He assured businesses operating in the LPG distribution chain of continued collaboration with the petroleum downstream sector to address lingering issues and promote growth. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Tameklo provided these assurances during a tour of LPG Bottling Plants belonging to Goil, New Gas, and Blue Ocean in the Tema enclave. The visit aimed to familiarize himself with the new LPG distribution chain. Accompanying him on the tour were his two deputies, Dr. Sheila Addo and Dr. Dramani Bukari. Mr. Tameklo emphasized that the NPA is pro-business in its regulatory mandate, aiming to protect Ghanaian businesses that comply with established standards and rules. Addressing concerns raised by the bottling plant owners, he noted that the Authority would tackle the issue of un licensed companies offering door-to-door LPG services, which undermine safety protocols in handling LPG.