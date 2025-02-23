Teachers Threaten to Abandon School Over Waste Bin Location in Sege

Sege: Teachers at a cluster of schools in Sege, the capital of the Ada West District, have threatened to boycott teaching activities if a community refuse skip container situated in the heart of the schools is not relocated. They expressed concerns about potential health risks, including contamination of food and water for the school population.

According to Ghana News Agency, the skip container is currently located on the compound of the Sege Community Junior High School Nos. 1 and 2 and Sege Presby Primary School. The issue was brought to light during a visit by the Doxazo Foundation, a non-governmental organization, which sought to support the less privileged pupils at these schools.

M. Emmanuel Sabbah, Headmaster of Sege Presby No. 2, stated that teachers were considering leaving the school if the authorities did not move the container. He highlighted that the situation posed a significant public health risk, especially as Ghana was facing a cholera outbreak in multiple communities. He noted that several appeals had been made to the relevant authorities without any action taken and that attempts to gain assistance from Mr. Ernest Kugblenu, the Assembly Member for the Sege/Koni Electoral Area, had been unsuccessful.

Mr. Kugblenu attributed the lack of support to the previous administration of the District Assembly, despite numerous reports and letters to raise the issue. He expressed hope that the soon-to-be-appointed District Chief Executive (DCE) would address this and other sanitation issues swiftly. He also promised the school authorities that he would work towards the temporary relocation of the container to restore order on the school premises.

The Ghana News Agency observed refuse being dumped indiscriminately around the container, even though it was not full at the time of their visit.