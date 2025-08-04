Government Re-Introduces ‘By the Fire Side’ Storytelling Series

Accra: The National Folklore Board (NFB) has reintroduced the ‘By the Fire Side’ storytelling series to preserve Ghana’s cultural heritage and promote oral traditions. The monthly series, launched at the NFB office in Cantonments, Accra, will be held on the second Friday of every month and feature stories from Ghana’s diverse regions, told in local languages to reflect the country’s cultural and linguistic richness.

According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Dzifa Ablah Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, described storytelling as a ‘living library’ and a vital tool for education and moral instruction. She emphasized the importance of safeguarding this intangible cultural heritage, as it plays a significant role in preserving the society’s identity, fostering social cohesion, and promoting economic growth.

The Minister highlighted that the initiative would provide children with a firsthand experience of cultural practices that enhance socialization. She cited examples such as Ananse stories from the South, epic histories from the Savannah, and oral traditions from the Ewe, Dagbani, and Ga communities, as well as the symbolism of Kente and Adinkra, showcasing Ghanaian creativity’s depth and breadth.

Madam Gomashie mentioned that the programme is part of the government’s ‘Black Star Experience,’ initiated by President John Mahama to boost cultural tourism. Mrs Bernice Ann Deh-Kumah, Executive Director of the NFB, explained that the Board was established to preserve Ghana’s intangible cultural heritage, with the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690), mandating the Board to protect expressions of folklore and ensure their proper documentation, use, and promotion.

Since its establishment, the NFB has organized activities such as World Folklore Day celebrations, Folklore Fun Day events, and the formation of folklore clubs in basic schools. Mrs Deh-Kumah urged parents and the public to embrace the initiative, which aims to reconnect the younger generation with Ghana’s storytelling traditions.