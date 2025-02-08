GRA Royal Ladies Captain Appeals for Employment Opportunities for Unemployed Players

Accra: Captain of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Royal Ladies, Elizabeth Opoku, has made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Revenue Authority and the government to provide jobs for unemployed players in the team. She emphasized that while the team takes pride in their achievements, their real joy would come from seeing all players gainfully employed, which would significantly boost their spirits and morale, enabling them to continually give their best on the field. According to Ghana News Agency, Elizabeth Opoku spoke about this in an exclusive interview upon the team's arrival after participating in the Africa Cup for Club Championship held in Ismaila, Egypt. She expressed her happiness over the team's victory and maintaining their continental status but stressed that her ultimate satisfaction would be in seeing junior and unemployed players get jobs. Opoku appealed to the government, particularly through Sports Minister Hon. Kofi Adams, who supported the team during their final game, as well as to offici als at the Ghana Revenue Authority to explore ways to provide employment for the team members. She emphasized that the players are eager to work and sustain themselves and that employment would be the most appreciated reward after their achievement of defending the trophy for four consecutive times. The tournament concluded with GRA's Vivian Narkour being recognized as the best player and top scorer, with 13 goals, and Matilda Addison being named the best goalkeeper. The Royal Ladies secured the championship by winning all five of their matches.