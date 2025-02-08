GRA Royal Ladies Retain Africa Cup for Club Championship Trophy

Accra: The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Royal Ladies, the Women's Hockey Team, has successfully retained their title in the Africa Cup for Club Championship (ACCC) held in Ismaila, Egypt. The championship decider witnessed the Ghanaian side securing a victory against Egypt's Smouha Hockey Club with three first-half goals, ensuring that the GRA Ladies held onto their continental crown.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Royal Ladies' standout player, Vivian Narkuor, was awarded both the best player and the top scorer accolades, having scored 13 goals throughout the tournament. Additionally, Matilda Addison was recognized as the best goalkeeper of the championship. The team's journey to the final saw them defeating Nigeria's Delta Queens with a 3-1 victory in their final group game, securing their spot in the championship match.

The GRA Ladies commenced the tournament with a commanding 4-1 win over Nigeria's Kada Queens. In their second group encounter, they faced the host nation Sharkia Sporting Club of Egypt and emerged victorious with a 5-1 scoreline. Their dominance continued as they delivered a resounding 15-0 victory against Uganda's Kampala Hockey Club in their third match.

Head Coach of the GRA Ladies, Ida Marmon-Halm, expressed her satisfaction in an interview with the media, stating, "We are excited to have won all five matches, and this achievement is a result of the team's hard work and the unwavering support from management."