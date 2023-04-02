Group urges Benue governor-elect not to disappoint

A group, the Alia Alliance, has urged Benue governor-elect, Rev. Hyacinth Alia to strive to meet the huge expectations of the people who voted him to bring about changes in the state.

The group gave the advice when its officials led by the Board Chairman of the Alliance, Mr Peter Ashiekaa, paid a congratulatory visit to the governor-elect on Sunday in Makurdi.

The Chairman said that the victory was a resounding testimony to the people’s resolve to change and redirect the path and course of their history.

“It is also a resounding statement of the people’s confidence in your ability to lead them out of the woods to a Benue of growth and prosperity.

“We pray God to guide and direct you, and give you the knowledge, wisdom and strength needed for your journey.

“As a group, we at the Alia Alliance are proud to be associated with this process and the outcome, and we pledge and commit to supporting your administration in all ways possible to ensure your success,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr Jimmy Ajim, a member of the board, commended the governor-elect for his doggedness “that calmed all the storms before, during and after the general elections”.

Ajim who is also the President of Ior Gboko Foundation, said they would partner with Alia to transform, empower, reform and uplift Benue indigenes, to build a better state.

In his response, the governor-elect thanked the group for its support and pledged to work hard with divine directions to meet the people’s expectations.

“God rewards hard work, especially when you don’t count the cost, it pays more.

“I am not coming for money, I have learnt to work and make money, I am not coming to seek fame, I have worked to make a name.

“We need to work together to develop the state, it is ours and nobody will do this for us, and we are not doing this for anyone but for ourselves.

“God has chosen me not because I am the most qualified. He doesn’t call the qualified but qualifies who He calls. I know with your prayers and assistance, we will prevail,” he added.

Alia tasked the group to help mentor the youth on good conduct, and to play active role in the renewal and development of Benue.

“It is paramount to start correcting wrong deeds, especially as it concerns leadership and mentorship.

“The idea of having or acting as stooge, having manipulative leaders and followers should be corrected,” he said.

He pledged not to disappoint the ordinary people who voted him to provide good leadership and better direction to the state.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria