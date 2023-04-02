General

Group urges Benue governor-elect not to disappoint

Web DeskComments Off on Group urges Benue governor-elect not to disappoint

A group, the Alia Alliance, has urged Benue governor-elect, Rev. Hyacinth Alia to strive to meet the huge expectations of the people who voted him to bring about changes in the state.

The group gave the advice when its officials led by the Board Chairman of the Alliance, Mr Peter Ashiekaa, paid a congratulatory visit to the governor-elect on Sunday in Makurdi.

The Chairman said that the victory was a resounding testimony to the people’s resolve to change and redirect the path and course of their history.

“It is also a resounding statement of the people’s confidence in your ability to lead them out of the woods to a Benue of growth and prosperity.

“We pray God to guide and direct you, and give you the knowledge, wisdom and strength needed for your journey.

“As a group, we at the Alia Alliance are proud to be associated with this process and the outcome, and we pledge and commit to supporting your administration in all ways possible to ensure your success,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr Jimmy Ajim, a member of the board, commended the governor-elect for his doggedness “that calmed all the storms before, during and after the general elections”.

Ajim who is also the President of Ior Gboko Foundation, said they would partner with Alia to transform, empower, reform and uplift Benue indigenes, to build a better state.

In his response, the governor-elect thanked the group for its support and pledged to work hard with divine directions to meet the people’s expectations.

“God rewards hard work, especially when you don’t count the cost, it pays more.

“I am not coming for money, I have learnt to work and make money, I am not coming to seek fame, I have worked to make a name.

“We need to work together to develop the state, it is ours and nobody will do this for us, and we are not doing this for anyone but for ourselves.

“God has chosen me not because I am the most qualified. He doesn’t call the qualified but qualifies who He calls. I know with your prayers and assistance, we will prevail,” he added.

Alia tasked the group to help mentor the youth on good conduct, and to play active role in the renewal and development of Benue.

“It is paramount to start correcting wrong deeds, especially as it concerns leadership and mentorship.

“The idea of having or acting as stooge, having manipulative leaders and followers should be corrected,” he said.

He pledged not to disappoint the ordinary people who voted him to provide good leadership and better direction to the state.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

UNESCO and UNICEF call for urgent action on regional learning crisis on the International Day of Education 2023

Web Desk

Nairobi / Johannesburg, “Today we strongly urge governments across Eastern and Southern Africa to turn high-level commitments made at last September’s Transforming Education Summit (TES) into concrete action to support the millions of children waiting …
General

Bloomberg Philanthropies Recognizes Governments and NGOs For Outstanding Work in Ending Tobacco Use

Web Desk

Government and non-governmental organizations from Vietnam, El Salvador, Mexico, Senegal, Uganda, and Argentina honored for their success in fighting the tobacco epidemic CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg today announced the winners of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards for […]
General

UNICEF: Some African children just ‘one disease away from catastrophe’

User1

UNITED NATIONS— UN Children’s Fund UNICEF warned that children in the Horn of Africa and the vast Sahel region “could die in devastating numbers” without urgent intervention and support. In the last five months, the number of people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia without reliable access to safe water has risen from 9.5 million to […]