Helicopter Crash Condolences: Tijanniya Islamic Group Offers Prayers for Victims’ Families

Prang: The Tijanniya Islamic Group at Prang in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region has offered prayers for the eight people who died in the military helicopter crash.

According to Ghana News Agency, a government delegation led by Mr. Francis Antwi, the Bono East Regional Minister, joined thousands of Muslims, Islamic clerics, and scholars for the prayers held at the Prang Central Mosque. The delegation included Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Ntekuni, the Member of Parliament for Pru West; Mr. Samuel Agyapong, the Pru West District Chief Executive, and several regional and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Sheikh Ahmad Abulfaid Maikano, the Supreme Leader of the Tijanniya Islamic Group, led the prayers as part of this year’s Maulid, an annual religious gathering. He prayed for Allah to accept the souls of the departed and grant them eternal peace. Sheikh Maikano also extended condolences to the bereaved families, offering prayers for solace and strength during this difficult time.

Mr. Antwi, the Regional Minister, expressed the government’s appreciation for the compassion and concern shown by the group. He prayed that the memories of the fallen individuals would inspire the nation to work towards a better future.

The helicopter crash claimed the lives of several notable figures, including the late Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Defence, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation. The tragic incident occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.