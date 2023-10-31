Henley & Partners hosts the 17th Global Citizenship Conference in Dubai

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More than 400 delegates from over 35 countries are expected to attend the 17th annual Global Residence and Citizenship Conference, which takes place next week (8-10 November) at the Shangri-La Hotel DIFC in Dubai, UAE.

Hosted by world-leading international citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, this annual event has become the world’s largest and most significant conference on private wealth and investment migration, bringing together presidents, prime ministers, senior government ministers and officials, leading academics, private client advisors, wealth management professionals, and top-tier financial and business media.

The 2023 conference program features sophisticated, cutting-edge content on the major developments shaping investment migration and geopolitics today, offering delegates the opportunity to engage with the world’s leading minds and latest ideas around the central themes of global citizenship and interconnectivity.

Dr. Christian H. Kalin, Group Chairman of Henley & Partners, who will also be speaking at the conference, points out that there could not be a more relevant and necessary time to connect across borders as citizens of the world. “At a moment in our history when our world seems increasingly fractured and polarized, it is more important than ever for us to focus our minds on our shared humanity and how we can be stronger together. While it may mean different things to different people, global citizenship is based on the principle that we all have responsibilities to the world as a whole, rather than just our own local communities or countries. This conference aims to expand our horizons through global learning and understanding so that we can effect change in a more meaningful sense on both a small and larger scale.”

Notable key speakers at the conference include the Prime Ministers of Montenegro, H.E. Dr. Dritan Abazovic, and of Grenada, the Hon. Dickon Mitchell, as well as the former President and Speaker of the Parliament of the Maldives, the Hon. Mohamed Nasheed. CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, Hadi Badri, along with Prof. Dr. Christian Joppke of the Institute of Sociology at the University of Bern in Switzerland, Dr. Titus Gebel, President of the Free Cities Foundation in Germany, Prof. Dr. Khalid Koser, Executive Director of the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, Chief Partnership Officer of Women in AI, Middle East, Debbie Botha, and Dr. Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO of Climate Alpha in Singapore, among many others. They all will share their perspectives on the key social, economic, political and environmental trends shaping our world.

Another highlight of the conference will be the 2023 Global Citizen Award Dinner on 9 November to honor a remarkable individual working to advance one of the global challenges affecting humanity today. Hosted in collaboration with the Swiss non-profit humanitarian organization Andan Foundation, this year’s laureate will be announced at the gala event and the net proceeds of the evening will be donated to the foundation which focuses on self-reliance of refugees through education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

