High Court Acquits Gyakye Quayson on All Charges

Accra: An Accra High Court has acquitted and discharged Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, on all five charges against him. According to Ghana News Agency, the charges included deceit of public officer, forgery of passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office. The charge of deceit of public officer was contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), while forgery of passport was against Section 15(1) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155). Knowingly making a false statutory declaration contravened section 5 of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971 (Act 389). The charges of perjury and false declaration for office were contrary to sections 210(1) and 248 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), respectively. Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, delivering the ruling, upheld the submission of no case filed by Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, counsel for Gyakye Quayson. The court determined that the prosec ution failed to establish a prima facie case on all charges leveled against the MP. According to the Judge, Mr. Quayson did not make false declarations on his nomination forms for the 2020 elections. At the time he declared that he owed allegiance to no other country besides Ghana, he had already applied for the renunciation of his Canadian citizenship ten months prior, indicating no dishonest intent. The court also identified inconsistencies in the passport summary sheet and application form presented by the prosecution. Mr. Quayson, who has maintained his plea of not guilty throughout the proceedings, has been granted bail following the acquittal and discharge.