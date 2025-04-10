Muslim Leaders Encouraged to Financially Support Imams’ Work

Kamgbunli: Mr Alhaji Saaed, a UK-based Ghanaian lawyer, has urged the National Executives of the Muslim community to financially support the activities of Imams to enable them to fulfill their roles effectively. He emphasized the importance of governmental and community support for Imams, given their significant roles in the Islamic religion and broader society.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Saaed highlighted the lack of support that Imams often face, particularly concerning their health and general upkeep. This call to action follows the recent passing of the Deputy District Chief Imam at Asasetre. In response, the Kamgbunli Muslim community in the diaspora has initiated a fund to provide the District Chief Imam at Kamgbunli with a monthly salary of GHC3,000, demonstrating their commitment to supporting Imams.

Mr Saaed encouraged other districts throughout the country to consider similar measures, acknowledging the sacrificial nature of the Imams' work. He asserted the necessity for Muslims to pool resources into funds to support Imams, who contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Sheikh Suleiman Ahmed Mozu, the Western Regional Chief Imam, supported the initiative for Muslims to finance Imam activities. He noted that while the Holy Prophet regarded the work of Imams as sacrificial, contemporary social dynamics necessitate providing them with living wages. Sheikh Mozu commended the Kamgbunli Muslim community in the diaspora for their proactive approach in establishing a regular monthly income for their Imam.