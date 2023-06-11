General

High suicide rate among men alarming: Shapumba

Web DeskComments Off on High suicide rate among men alarming: Shapumba

Police in the Erongo Region have expressed concern over the increasing number of suicides committed in the region particularly by men, saying it has become worrisome.

According to Erongo Community Policing Commander Inspector Ileni Shapumba in a statement on a police-media platform, the numbers of mostly male victims taking their own lives in reported incidents, call for concerted action from everyone within the community.

“While we are responsible for crime prevention and maintenance of law and order, as officers responding first and investigating these incidents of suicides, it has really become alarming. As we call upon people to seek alternative solutions to problems that are affecting them, it’s probably also worth mentioning that, we that are surrounding victims look into our actions and give support to help others giving up in life,” Shapumba noted.

He added that suicide is a social issue and in most cases investigations reveal social circumstances could be among the driving factors.

The inspector made this statement after another case of suicide was reported in Walvis Bay on Friday.

According to Shapumba, the 26-year-old Lukas Nghediimwe who was employed by the National Youth Service, reportedly hung himself in an empty house where he was posted as a guard from 15h00 that day.

It is alleged that around 23h00 when two colleagues came to relieve him at the end of his shift, his body was discovered hanging from the ceiling.

The colleagues reported the incident to their supervisor who then notified the Namibian Police.

No suicide note was left and no foul play is suspected.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

UNEP Seeking Solution to Issue of Increased Plastic Waste

Web Desk

Decreasing the usage of plastic and increasing its recycling is the aim of a resolution being presented at a United Nations Environment Program conference that opens Monday in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi. According to the UNEP, 300,000 tons of plastic are…
General

At Least 41 Dead in Fire at Cairo Coptic Church

Web Desk

Egypt’s health ministry says that 41 people were killed when a fire broke out in a Coptic church in the densely populated Cairo suburb of Imbaba. Witnesses say the fire started following a short circuit in an air conditioning unit.People shouted and sc…
General

President Uhuru Kenyatta to champion climate change in Africa

Web Desk

Earlier this week, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta landed the role of global champion for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme (AAAP), a programme ran by the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) and the Africa Development Bank (AfDB).This comes af…