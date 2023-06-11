High suicide rate among men alarming: Shapumba

Police in the Erongo Region have expressed concern over the increasing number of suicides committed in the region particularly by men, saying it has become worrisome.

According to Erongo Community Policing Commander Inspector Ileni Shapumba in a statement on a police-media platform, the numbers of mostly male victims taking their own lives in reported incidents, call for concerted action from everyone within the community.

“While we are responsible for crime prevention and maintenance of law and order, as officers responding first and investigating these incidents of suicides, it has really become alarming. As we call upon people to seek alternative solutions to problems that are affecting them, it’s probably also worth mentioning that, we that are surrounding victims look into our actions and give support to help others giving up in life,” Shapumba noted.

He added that suicide is a social issue and in most cases investigations reveal social circumstances could be among the driving factors.

The inspector made this statement after another case of suicide was reported in Walvis Bay on Friday.

According to Shapumba, the 26-year-old Lukas Nghediimwe who was employed by the National Youth Service, reportedly hung himself in an empty house where he was posted as a guard from 15h00 that day.

It is alleged that around 23h00 when two colleagues came to relieve him at the end of his shift, his body was discovered hanging from the ceiling.

The colleagues reported the incident to their supervisor who then notified the Namibian Police.

No suicide note was left and no foul play is suspected.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency