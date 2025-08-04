HOCPY Ghana Launches Campaign to Combat Drug Misuse Among School Girls

Tamale: Dr. Elsei Amaley Abakisi, a Psychiatrist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, has emphasized the need for intensified campaigns to address the rising issue of drug misuse and abuse among young girls. She highlighted that approximately 32.5 percent of females are involved in drug use, with substances like Shisha, cannabis, and Tramadol being the most frequently abused.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Abakisi was speaking to students of Vitting Senior High School in Tamale, an initiative by Hope for Children, Power for the Youth (HOCPY Ghana), a non-governmental organization focused on youth empowerment in the Northern Region. She stressed the urgency of taking action to prevent more girls from falling into the cycle of drug abuse, a significant public health issue requiring collective efforts.

HOCPY Ghana has launched a campaign specifically targeting adolescent girls in senior high schools to increase awareness about the growing issue of drug abuse and its detrimental effects on their reproductive and mental health. The campaign, titled ‘She Against Drugs,’ recently reached Vitting Technical Senior High School in Tamale, educating students on avoiding drug abuse and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Ms. Diana Baapeng, Programme Lead at HOCPY Ghana, explained that the engagement aims to educate young girls about the dangers of drug misuse, which has become increasingly prevalent. She noted the importance of focusing on girls, as many have begun to see drug abuse as a normalized behavior. She highlighted the severe consequences drug abuse can have on their reproductive health and mental well-being, calling for increased awareness and support from all stakeholders.

The campaign extends beyond schools, utilizing radio discussions and social media platforms to reach girls who are out of school. Mr. Divine Dabor, a Clinical Psychologist with the Total Life Enhancement Centre, participated in the session, pointing out that emotional stress and peer pressure are major contributors to drug abuse among young girls. He warned about the destructive impact of drug abuse on developing organs, which can lead to long-term health issues such as infertility and birth defects, and increase vulnerability to sexual immoralities and infections.

The ‘She Against Drugs’ campaign is part of HOCPY Ghana’s broader mission to empower young people to make informed decisions and lead productive lives.