IGP Commends Officers for Rescuing Robbery Victims and Arresting Suspects

Accra: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted two officers of the Ghana Police Service following their significant contribution to the rescue of two robbery victims and the arrest of seven suspects.

According to Ghana News Agency, Chief Inspector Patience Kotoka has been recommended for the next Police Cadet Course at the Police Academy, where she will be commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps upon successful completion. Meanwhile, Constable Joseph Akondoh has been elevated to the rank of Lance Corporal.

A press release from the Ghana Police Service highlighted that both officers, stationed at the Anyaa District Police Command, along with four Community Police Assistants (CPAs), were recognized by the IGP and the Police Management Board at the Police Headquarters on August 8, 2025. Their actions during a snap check operation at Ablekuma Borkorborkor in the Greater Accra Region on August 7, 2025, were instrumental in rescuing the victims and capturing the suspect

s.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the officers, during routine vehicle checks, stopped a green pickup truck with three passengers in its open bucket. Two passengers leaped out, seeking help and informing the officers of their ordeal the previous night when they were attacked during a robbery involving their 5,400-litre fuel tanker near Nsawam.

Following the immediate rescue of the victims and the arrest of one suspect at the scene, further operations in the Eastern Region led to the capture of six additional suspects and the recovery of the stolen fuel tanker and other items.

The IGP praised the officers and CPAs for their outstanding performance and encouraged all personnel to emulate their professionalism, vigilance, and dedication to duty. He reiterated the Police Administration’s commitment to acknowledging and rewarding officers who excel in their duties.