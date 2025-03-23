IGP Pledges to Tackle Police Promotions and Welfare Issues

Accra: Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has assured personnel of the Police Administration's readiness to address all pending petitions regarding promotions and welfare, once the Police Council is constituted. He said outstanding cases would be referred for consideration, reaffirming his commitment to officers' professional growth and well-being.

According to Ghana News Agency, the IGP gave the assurance on Friday during a Regional Police Commanders' Conference in Accra. The event brought together regional police commanders from across the country to assess past efforts, exchange ideas, and strategize for the future. Mr Yohuno underscored the importance of prioritizing officers' well-being, including medical care, accommodation, and working conditions, noting that a motivated workforce was essential for effective security operations.

He described his appointment as the 24th IGP as an honor and a collective responsibility, urging officers to serve with diligence and dedication. The IGP emphasized that security must be 'felt and not just seen,' adding that the goal of policing was to make the public feel safe and protected. 'As law enforcement officers, we operate in an era of increased public scrutiny. Every action we take will be examined, and our legitimacy will be tested. We must, therefore, remain professional, transparent, and committed to upholding the highest standards of policing,' he said.

Mr Yohuno identified illegal mining, the prolonged Bawku conflict, and increasing violent attacks on mobile money vendors as key security concerns requiring immediate attention. On illegal mining, he noted that armed criminals had carried out brutal attacks on innocent people, particularly in forest reserves and mining communities. He declared a 'war on crimes related to illegal mining,' directing regional commanders to take decisive action against the perpetrators.

The Bawku conflict presented significant national security implications, Mr Yohuno said, and urged officers to apply their experience in conflict resolution to restore peace in the area. He condemned the rising cases of violent attacks on mobile money vendors, which sometimes resulted in the loss of innocent lives and called for innovative crime-fighting strategies to combat such incidents. 'Criminals must not be allowed to outmaneuver law enforcement,' the IGP said.

He cited corruption, police intimidation, excessive use of force, and procedural injustice as some issues undermining public trust in the Service. He urged regional commanders to take deliberate steps to address those concerns and urged all officers to remain steadfast in their commitment to serving Ghana with integrity, professionalism, and dedication.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr David Agyeman Adjem, Director-General of Administration, called on regional commanders to embrace innovation, strengthen community engagement, and lead with integrity. He said Ghana's changing security landscape required a more agile, technologically advanced, and community-focused police force to meet rising public expectations. Dr Adjem urged commanders to take ownership of crime-fighting strategies and ensure criminals had 'no refuge, no opportunity, and no loopholes to exploit.'

He highlighted the importance of public trust in law enforcement, noting that policing was not just about enforcement but about relationships. 'If we are to build a safer Ghana, we must build stronger bridges between the police and the people. The reactivation and reorientation of our police-public relations officers is a step in this direction. When citizens trust the police, they share information. When they feel respected, they cooperate,' he said.

Dr Adjem emphasized that public trust must be earned through transparency, professionalism, and fairness. He lauded the reactivation and reorientation of police-public relations offices as a step in the right direction towards improving community engagement. Dr Adjem called for investments in modern policing technology and stronger international law enforcement partnerships to enhance the country's security framework. The DCOP urged the commanders to leave the conference inspired with the determination to serve, protect, and lead.