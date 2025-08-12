Immigration Officer’s Murder Suspect Remanded Again as Police Pursue Accomplices

Accra: The Ghana Police Service has reported advancements in the investigation surrounding the murder of Stephen King Amoah, an Immigration officer whose charred remains were discovered in a drain at Ashongman Estates.

According to Ghana News Agency, Chief Inspector Apewah Achana informed the Kaneshie District Court about the retrieval of exhibits linked to the crime, which are currently undergoing forensic examination. While a postmortem has been conducted, the full report is still awaited.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend additional accomplices involved in the case, prompting the request for a further extension of the accused person’s remand. On July 25, 2025, Bright Aweh, also known as Robert or ‘Highest Bright,’ was arraigned as the prime suspect in Amoah’s murder. The court has preserved his plea after the charge was read.

Amoah disappeared on July 3, 2025, after leaving his home to meet Aweh at Ashongman Estates in Accra. His remains were later found in a drain at Aboum Junction, near Kwabenya. Investigations revealed that the meeting was arranged after the exchange of WhatsApp images displaying bundles of cash, allegedly intended to settle a debt.

Aweh claimed he had given Amoah GHC 500,000 to settle a debt and retain the balance, but inconsistencies in his narrative led to suspicion. Initially, Aweh faced kidnapping charges at the Circuit Court in Kwabenya. Further investigations at his residence uncovered stained camouflage fabric and a bloodied fufu pestle wrapped in polythene, adding to the evidence against him.