Interior Minister Pledges Collaboration with IOM to Address Migration Challenges

Accra: Mr Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Minister of the Interior, has reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to working closely with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to address the complex challenges of migration. During a courtesy call on him by Mrs Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, the Country Representative of IOM, Mr Muntaka assured the team of the government's continued support in achieving success and improving existing ties.

According to Ghana News Agency, the visit was aimed at strengthening the existing partnership between the Ministry and the IOM in addressing migration-related issues in Ghana. Mrs Ndiaye pledged the IOM's commitment to supporting the government to address those concerns and expressed her gratitude to the Ministry for the continued support and collaboration.