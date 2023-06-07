English GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

International Dialogue Centre’s Secretary General Calls for Continued Commitment to Universal Peace through Interreligious Dialogue in Audience with Pope Francis

Web DeskComments Off on International Dialogue Centre’s Secretary General Calls for Continued Commitment to Universal Peace through Interreligious Dialogue in Audience with Pope Francis

Rome, Italy, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, His Holiness Pope Francis received His Excellency, Dr. Zuhair Alharthi, Secretary General, International Dialogue Centre, KAICIID.

The Secretary General expressed gratitude for the Vatican’s historical role in helping to establish and support the International Dialogue Centre’s interreligious and intercultural dialogue programmatic work, globally.

The late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, in his role as Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the late Pope Benedict XVI, met in 2007 to discuss the founding of a new interfaith initiative. That initial gesture of reaching out across centuries of misunderstanding, of setting aside their own certainties in favour of dialogue with the other, has informed KAICIID and its work ever since. The Holy See remains a Founding Observer of the International Dialogue Centre, ensuring our mandate is delivered.

“The Vatican has played a significant role in raising the importance of interreligious dialogue as a necessary means towards creating universal peace,” said the Secretary General. “I am honoured to meet with Pope Francis to reaffirm our efforts in dialogue and the importance of an enhanced commitment to these efforts ahead of his visit to our Host Country, Portugal, for World Youth Day,” he added.

About The International Dialogue Centre – KAICIID
The International Dialogue Centre – KAICIID is an intergovernmental organization that promotes peace and understanding through interreligious and intercultural dialogue by strengthening capacity at the local, national, and regional level through education on dialogue practices; increasing understanding of religious and cultural diversity through leadership for dialogue training, and promoting dialogue and social cohesion through conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and development policies. Learn more at www.kaiciid.org

 

Attachments

Hermínio Santos
LPM
+351 925 606 430
hs@lpmcom.pt

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8853960

Web Desk

Related Articles
Asean Press Releases

NYI Expands 60 Hudson Street Operations

Web Desk

The acquisition of the Equinix NY8 facility brings additional datacenter capacity and cost-effective access to a broad carrier ecosystem in New York City 60 Hudson Street, New York City NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NYI, a leading provider of hybrid infrastructure solutions and managed services, has expanded its 60 Hudson Street operations […]
Press Releases

NetSPI Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Leadership Appointments in EMEA

Web Desk

Security industry leaders join NetSPI’s EMEA team to fuel growth and meet increased demand for pentesting services in EMEA MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — NetSPI, the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, today announced the expansion of its global footprint in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) to meet growing international demand […]
Press Releases

Casio s’apprête à lancer une montre G-SHOCK exceptionnelle au design noir entièrement métallique

Web Desk

Une combinaison complexe de plusieurs finitions TOKYO, 24 février 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. a annoncé aujourd’hui la dernière nouveauté de sa marque de montres résistante aux chocs G-SHOCK. Basée sur le modèle GMW-B5000, la version originale entièrement métallique de la toute première G-SHOCK, la nouvelle GMW-B5000MB présente un éventail de finitions détaillées qui s’unissent dans […]