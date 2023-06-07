Asean English GLOBE-NEWSWIRE Press Releases

St Kitts and Nevis citizens can now travel easier and faster to Canada

Basseterre, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Government of St Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce that after sustained and meaningful dialogue between itself and the government of Canada, Kittians and Nevisians can now travel visa-free to Canada.

The policy applies to St Kitts and Nevis nationals who have had a Canadian visa over the past ten (10) years, as well as those who have a current non-immigrant US visa.

St Kitts and Nevis nationals who fit the above categories are required to apply online for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), for which a response is usually received the same day.

First time applicants who do not have a US or Canadian visa are still required to apply for a visa to enter Canada.

Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the addition of 13 countries to the eTA program, of which St Kitts and Nevis is one. Eligible citizens will be able to travel faster, easily, and more affordably to Canada for up to six months for either business or leisure.

“This is indeed positive news for our citizens, and we are happy about the strength of our relationship with Canada and look forward to announcing more positive aspects resulting from this partnership,” said Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

As a CARICOM (Caribbean Community) and fellow Commonwealth, St Kitts and Nevis is an important partner for Canada. Both countries share strong cultural and people-to-people ties.

