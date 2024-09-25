IOM, partners undertake displacement crisis simulation at Ghana-Burkina Faso border

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), has conducted a simulation exercise (SIMEX) at Paga on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border in the Upper East Region. It was done to test the readiness and effectiveness of humanitarian responders and community preparedness in managing and responding to cross-border emergencies. The exercise, carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), was to also assess coordination among various humanitarian actors and responders, evaluate the rapid deployment of Emergency Operating Centres (EOCs) and crisis management tools, identify strengths and weaknesses in actors and agencies' responses, and strengthen relationships between governmental and non-governmental organizations. The lessons learnt from the SIMEX are expected to be integrated into the cross-border humanitarian crises response plan to address any identified gaps and weaknesses. Speaking at the exercise, Mr. Mahama Saibu Mumuni, NADMO Deputy Director General, emphasis ed the need for a robust cross-border humanitarian crises response plan. 'Given the volatile situation in the region, having a structured and coordinated response to cross-border emergencies, is essential,' said Mr Mumuni, adding that the simulation was 'a vital component in fine-tuning our preparedness.' He said with events in the Sahel where thousands of displaced persons were crossing into Ghana to seek refuge, it was clear that an effective, well-coordinated inter-agency approach was 'critical for managing such situations.' The exercise was an important element to address the urgent need for a coordinated approach to managing large spontaneous influxes of displaced persons, as highlighted by recent events in the region. For instance, in November 2020, nearly 1,000 people fled to Ghana to escape potential election-related violence in Côte d'Ivoire; and earlier this year, increased military actions in Burkina Faso caused over 4,000 Burkinabe to seek refuge in Ghana. Again, according to IOM's Displaceme nt Tracking Matrix (DTM) data from February 2024, as of December 2023, 7.9 million people were internally displaced due to conflicts and violence in West and Central Africa, including 2.1 million in Burkina Faso and 3.4 million in Nigeria. Political tensions have also led to instability in Togo, Benin, and Côte d'Ivoire. Such incidents underscore the importance of a coherent and coordinated inter-agency approach to responding to the needs of displaced populations and host communities, which the new cross-border humanitarian crises response plan aims to provide. Mr. Richard Amo Yartey, Head of the EOC for the SIMEX, who is also the Director of Inspectorate at NADMO, and Mr Gerard Ataogye, District Chief Exercutive, Kassena Nankana West District Assembly, said in a joint statement that 'the process is a testament to the good working relationships of all partners involved.' They said the SIMEX showcased how crucial it was to bring together local and international actors, stressing that the exercise strengthe ned coordination and fostered collaboration among all key stakeholders, from community members to security agencies and humanitarian partners. 'We need to sustain this level of teamwork to be fully prepared for future crises,' they added. The exercise brought together about 500 participants, including 300 community members and 200 local stakeholders, such as the Upper East Regional Security Council, Border Security Council, NADMO officials, local NGOs, UN agencies (IOM, UNHCR) and the media. Prior to the exercise, a series of activities, including trainings for key stakeholders and for security officials, as well as community sensitisations, was carried out to prepare all parties involved. Ms. Fatou Diallo Ndiaye, IOM Ghana Chief of Mission, said the successful completion of the SIMEX marked a significant step towards enhancing the capacity of Ghana and its neighbouring countries to manage large-scale population displacements effectively. The lessons learned and feedback collected, she indicated, would b e crucial in refining the contingency plan and ensuring a timely and coordinated response to future humanitarian crisis that causes mass movement of populations in the region. 'IOM stands ready to further support the Government of Ghana to ensure the safety of its borders, its border communities as well as people on the move,' she added. The project was funded by the United States Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). Source: Ghana News Agency