IsDB committed to continuing its support for Tunisia (Group president)

President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Muhammed Sulaiman Al Jasser expressed the bank's commitment to continue supporting Tunisia and contributing to the achievement of its development projects and programmes.

Speaking at a meeting with Economy and Planning Minister, Samir Saïed, on his participation in the annual meetings of the IsDB group (May 11 to 13, 2023 in Jeddah), he stated its willingness to study all the projects proposed by Tunisia.

The two parties placed emphasis on financial and technical cooperation as well as their willingness to diversify areas of cooperation for the next period.

Saied briefed the IsDB Group president of the main guidelines of Tunisia's 2035 strategic vision, the main development priorities as well as main projects launched within the framework of the 2023-2025 development plan, particularly in the areas and sectors of economic, social and environmental importance.

The minister pointed out that this plan represents an appropriate framework to strengthen cooperation with the IsDB for the next period.

Saied spoke of the reform programme undertaken by the Tunisian government to boost growth, restore financial balances and improve social conditions, as well as measures related to the development of the investment system, the improvement of the business climate and public-private partnership.

The Economy Minister also had other bilateral meetings, namely with CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of the OPEC Fund for International Development Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, and CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credits (ICIEC) Oussama KAISSI, as well as with a number of his counterparts from Member States.

The talks focused on ways to boost cooperation, given that the various Member States face major challenges in the economic, social and energy fields, as well as food security and ways to cope with climate change.

These meetings were an opportunity for the Economy Minister to invite the heads of the authorities and current financial institutions and his counterparts to participate in the "International Conference on Investment" which will be held in Tunisia in early November 2023.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

