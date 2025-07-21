ISSER and ICED Advocate Evidence-Based Policies to Drive National Development

Accra: The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) and the International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED) have advocated for inclusive and evidence-based policies to drive national development. The advocacy addresses the issue of disjointed efforts in policy formulation and implementation, where policies often lack research backing.

According to Ghana News Agency, the two institutions jointly made this call at the 8th Evidence to Action Conference held at the ISSER Conference Room in Accra. The four-day event featured several activities, including discussions on research findings and breakout sessions.

Professor Peter Quartey, Director of ISSER, emphasized the importance of such international gatherings, noting that they not only raise the profiles of both institutions but also showcase Ghana as a vibrant hub for research on the international stage. Professor Quartey elaborated on strategies for effectively transitioning research into policy to drive national development. He advocated for early and continuous engagement with practitioners and policymakers from the beginning of research projects, ensuring that research questions are relevant and findings are readily validated and adopted by policymakers.

Professor Quartey cited encouraging interactions with government agencies, including a notable engagement with the Minister of Local Government, who demonstrated keen interest in leveraging the conference’s evidence and committed to ongoing collaboration.

Dr. David Sarfo Ameyaw, President and CEO of ICED, highlighted the need to include vulnerable and marginalized groups, notably women, young people, and persons with disabilities, in the policy formulation process. By actively soliciting their insights, policies become more relevant, effective, and capable of fostering real improvements in daily lives.

Dr. Ameyaw urged that research findings should not be confined to academic journals or lengthy reports. Instead, they must be transformed into easily digestible, accessible formats tailored for diverse audiences, urging researchers to adopt innovative techniques to make their findings accessible. This approach includes translating complex data into engaging materials such as community posters, illustrative storybooks for children, interactive coloring books, and incorporating development themes into popular dramatic productions like telenovelas.

Dr. Ameyaw stressed the aim was to bridge the knowledge gap, empowering every segment of society-from top-level policymakers to grassroots communities-with actionable information. He noted that a key recommendation from the conference focused on the utilization and dissemination of evidence needed for policy formulation.