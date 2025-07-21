SSNIT to Launch Telemedicine Services for Pensioners by 2025

Accra: The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is set to introduce telemedicine channels for pensioners nationwide by the end of 2025, aiming to improve healthcare access, especially for those residing in remote areas. Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney, the Director General of SSNIT, announced this initiative during the 2025 SSNIT Pensioners Engagement event in Accra, themed ‘Honouring Experience, Securing Dignity: The Role of SSNIT’.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Biney underscored SSNIT’s dedication to extending its services beyond traditional pension payments. He stated, “For decades, SSNIT has survived to pay pensions. Our goal is not just to continue doing what we have been doing, but to do more in ensuring that we begin providing added benefits beyond what we provide.” The telemedicine services, developed in collaboration with the Trust Hospital, will enable pensioners to consult doctors via phone or online platforms, offering prompt access to essential healthcare services.

Mr Biney highlighted the challenges faced by pensioners in accessing healthcare, noting that many live far from healthcare facilities. “This initiative will help bridge that gap, enabling them to access medical consultations without travelling long distances,” he explained. The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will cover consultation services, and SSNIT contributors are already subscribed to this scheme.

In addition to providing basic medications under NHIA, SSNIT is exploring partnerships with NGOs and international healthcare entities to offer comprehensive support for cases needing further care. Mr Biney also mentioned SSNIT’s efforts to expand its digital and physical presence to better serve pensioners, including plans to co-locate SSNIT staff at selected banks to reduce travel to its 53 branches.

Mr Biney spoke about internal reforms aimed at strengthening SSNIT’s investments and improving sustainability, ensuring fair indexation rates for pensioners as funds are invested prudently. He encouraged pensioners to provide feedback, emphasizing their role in shaping SSNIT services.

SSNIT’s 60th Anniversary in July will feature activities celebrating its achievements and planning for the future, with a focus on delivering dignity, convenience, and care to retirees. Mr Frank Molbila, General Manager of Benefits, urged pensioners to prioritize their wellbeing, maintain an active lifestyle, and engage in regular checkups for their physical and mental health.

Mr Stephen Boakye, General Secretary of the National Pensioners Association, commended SSNIT for its engagement and transparency efforts, emphasizing the importance of these interactions for mutual understanding and collaboration. He encouraged pensioners to support initiatives strengthening the Scheme and to advocate for the SSNIT Scheme among workers, particularly the self-employed, to ensure its sustainability for both current and future retirees.