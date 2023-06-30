JAP 2023 saw participation of record 1,300 athletes (Ridha Manai)

Prominent figure in Tunisian and Arab handball field, President of the Tunisian Shooting Federation (FTT) and member of the Executive Board of the Tunisian National Olympic Committee (CNOT) Ridha Manai has distinguished himself during the 2nd African Beach Games (JAP 2023) as a man of the field who put all his know-how into contributing to the logistical preparations for this event and managing the sports village on the beach at Yasmine Hammamet.

"Almost 2,300 people from 54 African countries took part in this sports event, including 1,300 athletes, a record that even exceeded the expectations," Manai told TAP.

"We can say that the CNOT has succeeded despite the difficulties it faced in organising this first multi-disciplinary sport event since the 2001 Mediterranean Games," he added.

Manai affirmed that all the delegations have been satisfied with the state of the pitches, whose upgrading had begun three months earlier.

"Organising the beach games for the first time in Tunisia was a major challenge for the Tunisian Olympic Committee, both in terms of logistics and competitions," he pointed out, commending the support of the central, regional and local authorities, who largely contributed to the success of these games.

The CNOT member also hailed the considerable efforts exerted by Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency to provide instant daily coverage of the competitions and events taking place alongside the African Beach Games.

TAP has deployed a team of 30 people from various departments (journalists, photographers, technicians, etc.) to the competition venues in Hammamet and the agency's head office, to provide instant coverage of the games.

The official considered that JAP 2023 have contributed to the promotion of some beach sports disciplines such as badminton, teqball and beach fencing, asserting that beach sports will become better known and more widespread, and that Tunisia, which has large beaches and many sport talents, would be able to succeed in this field.

"I reckon that the Games have left an important legacy, with logistical, environmental and tourist achievements, the most important of which is the upgrading of the Yasmine Hammamet beach, which has been sanded to ensure that it remains in good condition for tourists and holidaymakers after the Games."

The teqball, basketball, wrestling and handball federations had used the opportunity of these games to get a lot of equipment from continental and international organisations, as well as support from the State, he indicated, considering that this would certainly help them promote their specialties nationwide. In addition to that, the experience acquired in organising major sporting events in various fields, he underlined.

Manai further pointed out that Tunisia's triumph in the men's and women's beach handball competitions once again confirms the country's leadership in this field. The national teams, who have just retained their title and distinguished themselves at the Mediterranean Games, are capable of shining at the ANOC World Beach Games Bali 2023, due next August.

He added in this regard, that the Arab Handball Federation is currently working on organising an Arab Beach Handball Championship, voicing confidence in the future of beach sports, as it continues to attract more and more enthusiasts and players.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse