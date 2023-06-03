General

JAP – Hammamet 2023 – TNOC, IOM Tunisia agree on cooperation programme to integrate African community in Tunisia

Web DeskComments Off on JAP – Hammamet 2023 – TNOC, IOM Tunisia agree on cooperation programme to integrate African community in Tunisia

The Tunisian National Olympic Committee (TNOC) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Tunis Office have agreed to work to strengthen cooperation between the two parties by supporting the integration of the African community residing in Tunisia within a long-term cooperation programme. The programme will begin with the involvement of the International Organization for Migration (Tunisia Office) in some aspects of the organization of the African Beach Games hosted by Hammamet from June 23 to 30, 2023. President of the Tunisian National Olympic Committee, Mehrez Boussayene and Head of Migration and Development Unit - IOM Tunisia Brendan Kelly agreed at meeting at TNOC premises to work, in accordance with the commitment to the common values of the Olympic Movement and the IOM to materialiSe cooperation programs and integrate the African community residing in Tunisia. The city of Hammamet is hosting the second session of the African Beach Games from June 23 to 30, with the participation of 1,100 athletes and 500 officials and technicians. The games programme includes 30 sub-competitions within 16 sports disciplines.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Web Desk

