Kanyetu demands evidence for allegations levelled against him

Suspended All People’s Party (APP) secretary general Vincent Kanyetu in a letter on Sunday said he wants evidence of all allegations levelled against him which led to his suspension from the party.

Last Thursday the leadership of the APP announced the suspension of its secretary general.

Kanyetu’s suspension is effective from 19 June 2023 and will last for a period of 30 working days.

The party said the reason for Kanyetu’s suspension along with all due processes that need to be followed, were explained in the letter of suspension they gave him.

Responding in the letter seen by this agency, Kanyetu said the suspension letter he received from the party contains serious allegations, some of which carry criminal implications.

“It is critically important that the party substantiates all allegations with validly obtained evidence. Where such allegations emanate from an individual, please provide sworn statements from the source of such allegations,” he stated.

Kanyetu said the information was critical in his preparation for the planned disciplinary hearing he is expected to appear at.

Recent reports in the media had it that Kanyetu’s suspension follows his alleged links to a Rundu-based pressure group called United Namibians Party.

Claims of sexual harassment are also levelled against Kanyetu.

It is alleged that the office administrator he works with wrote a letter to the party to report this.

Meanwhile, Kanyetu is restricted from all functions, activities and events of the APP and is not allowed to access the party’s members, resources or perform work for the party.

